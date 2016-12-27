REPORTS: Actress Carrie Fisher has died

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Carrie Fisher, the actress and writer best known for her iconic role as “Star Wars” Princess Leia, died days after suffering a heart attack while onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

