14-year-old boy shot in the leg in Lawndale

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

He was walking in an alley at 9:28 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Millard when an armed male walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.