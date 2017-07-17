14-year-old girl missing from Auburn Gresham

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday from the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Tamera Wright, who also goes by Tete, was last seen Saturday in the 7900 block of South Halsted, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Wright is described as a 5-foot-5, 180-pound black girl with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black and brown braided hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a turquoise top and black leggings.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.