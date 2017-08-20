2 charged in fatal River North stabbing to appear in court

Wyndham Lathem (left) and Andrew Warren are escorted separately by police after arriving in Chicago to be interviewed by detectives early Saturday. Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, and Lathem, an former Northwestern University professor, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. | Jim Young/Associated Press

A former Northwestern University professor and a man who worked at Oxford University in England, the subjects of a nationwide manhunt, are expected to be in a Cook County courtroom Sunday.

Wyndham Lathem, 43, a Northwestern microbiologist who was sacked by the university this month, and Andrew Warren, 56, a British national who holds a payroll job with Oxford University, are charged with murder in the death of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

Cornell-Duranleau, 26, was found stabbed to death on July 27 in a River North apartment rented by Lathem.

Cornell-Duranleau was stabbed 47 times, a police source told the Chicago Sun-Times’ Michael Sneed.

Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau were dating at the time of his death, police said.

Shortly after the bloody scene was discovered, arrests warrants were issued for Lathem and Warren, who was visiting the United States for the first time.

A nationwide manhunt ensued.

Before the two surrendered to authorities on Aug. 4 in the San Francisco Bay Area, they drove to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and donated $1,000 to the public library in Cornell-Duranleau’s name.

Hours before they were taken into custody, police revealed that Lathem had sent an apologetic video message to his friends, family and relatives of Cornell-Duranleau.

Chicago Police have not released details of what Lathem said in the video, though CNN reported he confessed to committing “the biggest mistake of my life” and said the message had been encrypted.

San Francisco police told the Chicago Sun-Times that Lathem dropped off Warren at a police station in Golden Gate Park. After that, Lathem turned himself in to federal authorities in Oakland after his attorneys negotiated a surrender.

Cornell-Duranleau, who graduated from cosmetology school in Michigan and moved to Chicago fairly recently, was buried Aug. 12 in Lennon, Michigan, just west of Flint.

Cornell-Duranleau’s Chicago apartment was in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood just west of Chinatown.

In an obituary posted to Facebook, his mother, Mischelle Duranleau, said he was born in Lennon and loved animals, music, cars and video games. His biological mother died when he was young, and he was adopted by Duranleau and raised among a large family of adopted siblings.

“His enthusiasm for life was infectious. Trenton was a caregiver and loved to help others,” Duranleau wrote.