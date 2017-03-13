2 children among 4 displaced by West Pullman house fire

Two children were among four people in need of shelter Sunday night after a fire broke out at a home in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 10:40 p.m. at the home in the first block of East 120th Street, according to Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez.

No injuries were reported, Hernandez said. Two adults and two children were displaced because the home was rendered uninhabitable.

Additional details on the fire were not immediately available early Monday.