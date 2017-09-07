2 dead, 1 injured in North Chicago crash

Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash early Friday in suburban North Chicago.

North Chicago police were called at 2:06 p.m. to the intersection of Waukegan and Buckley roads where a crash was reported between a mid-size SUV and a semi tractor-trailer, according to a statement from North Chicago police.

The semi was heading south on Waukegan and stopped in the right-turn lane to head west on Buckley when it was struck from behind by the SUV, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two people were taken to area hospitals, where one of them died. Their identities had not been released.

An autopsy for the two people who died was scheduled for Monday morning, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.