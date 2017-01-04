2 dead, 1 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Two people were killed and another was wounded in shootings across Chicago during the first 15 hours of the weekend.

The most recent homicide happened Saturday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 6:22 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary in the 11700 block of South Normal and found a 34-year-old man in the doorway of a home, police said. He had been shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality, and Area South detectives were investigating the events leading up to the shooting.

A 21-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood in the first shooting of the weekend. Officers responding to a call of a person shot just before 5 p.m. found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his back in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:12 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Officers found a handgun in his waistband.

The only nonfatal shooting of the weekend so far happened early Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. About 12:30 a.m., a 27-year-old man was at a stop light heading east in the 1400 block of West 83rd Street when another car pulled up and someone inside it opened fire, police said. He was hit in the arm and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Thirty-two people were shot in the city last weekend, leaving three dead. Chicago has seen at least 130 homicides so far this year.