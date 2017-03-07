2 Illinois residents arrested after crash in NW Indiana

An Illinois man and a Chicago woman were arrested Saturday evening after a crash on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

About 6 p.m., police responded to a crash on southbound I-65 near 15th Avenue in Gary, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper saw a 2004 Dodge Stratus blocking the left lane and missing a left, front tire, police said. The left, rear tire was bent out sideways.

During the stop, the trooper found the driver, 28-year-old Tracey Watson, to be impaired, police said. He was taken to Lake County Jail in Crown Point for operating while intoxicated.

His passenger, Donsha Ambrose, 22, was wanted on a warrant through Cook County for a probation violation, according to police. She refused to obey officers’ commands, pulled away when being handcuffed and tucked her arms in so officers couldn’t get to them.

After Ambrose was handcuffed and put into the police car, she kept taking her seat belt off, tried putting her handcuffed hands in front of her and tried to get into the driver’s seat, police said. She also tried to hide a lighter down the front of her pants.

On the way to the jail, she made “disparaging” comments to the trooper in the car, and she started banging her head against the window when officers tried taking her out of the car, according to police.

Ambrose was arrested for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and intimidation, police said.