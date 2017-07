2 men shot during fight in Austin

Two men were shot Friday night during a fight in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The men, ages 34 and 36, were fighting several people at 11:41 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 800 block of North Latrobe, when a male took out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the left leg, and the older man was shot in the right calf, police said. They were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.