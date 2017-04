2 men wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

Two men were wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting in the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 400 East block of 71st Street, according to Chicago Police.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, ankle, and foot; and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the ankle and transported to St. Bernard Hospital.

Both victims were in fair condition, police said.