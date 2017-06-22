2 teen boys shot in Humboldt Park drive-by

Two teenagers were wounded Thursday evening in a Humboldt Park neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Northwest Side.

The boys, ages 14 and 15, were shot about 8:40 p.m. when a light-colored car pulled up to them in the 2600 block of West Hirsch and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm, and the older boy was shot in his right foot, police said. Both boys were taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.