2 teenage boys wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two teenagers were wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the West Side.

About 4:20 a.m., the boys, ages 15 and 17, were standing on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Hamlin when someone in a black SUV fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The older boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. The younger boy was shot in the left shoulder and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.