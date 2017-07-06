Man charged with DUI after striking two pedestrians in Batavia

A 21-year-old man has been charged with DUI after striking two juveniles walking in a crosswalk with his car Tuesday night in west suburban Batavia.

At 7:23 p.m., Kevin R. Murphy was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer when he hit two juveniles walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of North Batavia Avenue and McKee Street, according to a statement from Batavia police.

The juveniles were walking west from the east side of North Batavia and were hit when they were crossing the outside southbound lane of the street, police said. Both juveniles were treated by Batavia Fire Department paramedics for minor injuries, and released to their parents at the scene.

Murphy, of Batavia, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to pedestrian at crosswalk, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court July 19.