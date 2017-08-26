3 people charged with attempted murder in Streamwood

Three people were charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting and attacking a 20-year-old man in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Officers responded about 8:45 p.m. Monday to a report of a male screaming for help in the area of Challenger Park in the first block of Gant Circle in Streamwood, according to a statement from Streamwood police. They found the 20-year-old man bleeding from his head and face.

The man was taken to Saint Alexius Medical Center for treatment, police said. Doctors determined he had been shot and suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

On Saturday, Hanover Park residents Edwin Rea, 22; Javier Lopez, 23; and Valerie Munoz, 22; were all charged in connection with the attack, police said. They each face charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.

The suspects were expected to appear in bond court in Chicago on Sunday.