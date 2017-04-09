3 wounded in Little Village shooting

Three people were wounded in a Little Village neighborhood shooting late Sunday on the Southwest Side.

They were at a gathering about 11:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Harding when a gray vehicle stopped at the intersection and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the left foot; a 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot; and a 46-year-old man was shot in the left leg, police said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.