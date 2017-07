32-year-old man wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by shooting

A 32-year-old man was wounded Monday morning in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

At 10:13 a.m., the 32-year-old was walking down the street in the 1000 block of North Central Park when he saw a gray-colored vehicle turn the corner, according to Chicago Police.

The man then heard shots and felt pain, police said. He drove himself to Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and is listed in good condition.