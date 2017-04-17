33-year-old woman found strangled in Schaumburg home

A woman was found strangled on Sunday in her apartment in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Officers went to an apartment Sunday in the 2600 block of Clipper Drive to check on 33-year-old Tiffany Thrasher and found her body inside, Schaumburg police said.

An autopsy Monday found Thrasher died of strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide, according the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was strangled between 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday, police said. Detectives were interviewing her friends, family and associates to develop leads, but no one was in custody Monday evening. A motive has not been established.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (847) 882-3534.