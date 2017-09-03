4 wounded in Wednesday shootings across Chicago

Four people were wounded in separate shootings in less than eight hours Wednesday across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 6700 block of West Archer when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle shot at him, according to Chicago Police. The man was shot in the right leg and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized.

At 7:07 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in the 4400 block of South Marshfield in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said. He took himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About 15 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the face about a mile away in another Back of the Yards neighborhood attack. Someone in a blue SUV opened fire on the 35-year-old about 6:54 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 48th Street, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in Wednesday’s first shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was shot in the leg at 3:44 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Cortland, police said. The boy was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital. The circumstances of that incident were not provided.