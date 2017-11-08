40-year-old man killed in Des Plaines motorcycle crash

A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

First responders were called at 4:15 p.m. to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 2300 block of South Mount Prospect Road, according to Des Plaines police.

Officers found the man lying near the curb with injuries to his head and face, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

A witness told investigators that he was driving north behind the motorcyclist when he saw dust blown into the air and then saw the motorcycle lying on the ground and its driver lying in the roadway.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing Friday night.