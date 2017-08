60-year-old man shot in West Englewood

A 60-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was standing in front of a home about 6:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Marshfield when some inside a van fired shots as it drove by, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.