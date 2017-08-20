62-year-old man among 3 shot in Austin

A 62-year-old man was among three people shot late Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

They were part of a large group, standing outside about 11:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Ferdinand when at least two unknown people got into a fight shots were fired, according to Chicago Police.

A 30-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The 62-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were both shot in the left leg, police said. They were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where both of their conditions were stabilized.