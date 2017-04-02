68-year-old woman fatally shot in Spring Grove, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on Friday in northwest suburban Spring Grove, authorities said.

Officers responded at 1:23 p.m. to a home in the 10800 block of East Riviera Drive after a 911 call was placed by a neighbor, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Elizabeth M. Volberding, 68, of Spring Grove was found with a gunshot wound to her neck and was pronounced dead at 2 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy on Saturday found she died of the gunshot wound.

Volberding’s death was under investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team and Spring Grove police, who said a man was in custody in connection with the shooting. Charges were pending Saturday afternoon.