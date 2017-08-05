70-year-old man dies more than a week after Garfield Ridge crash

A 70-year-old man died more than a week after he was injured in a crash in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

James Bourne was driving a Honda north in the 5200 block of South Cicero at 11:14 a.m. April 25 when his vehicle was sideswiped by a white vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Bourne, of the Clearing neighborhood, was initially taken to Holy Cross Hospital, then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 1:34 p.m. Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found he died of complications of multiple injuries in a motorcycle crash, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office. Police said both vehicles involved in the crash were cars.

The white vehicle did not stop at the scene, and the driver has not yet been found, police said. The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is handling the case.