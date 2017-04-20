82-year-old man with dementia missing from Rosemoor

A 82-year-old man with dementia was reported Thursday missing from the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Heasley Matthews was last seen Thursday in the 10500 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Matthews is described as a 5-foot-6, 145-pound black male with gray and black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He may be wearing a gray hat, red shirt, black jacket and white New Balance shoes.

Due to complications from a stroke, Matthews has uneven facial features and drags his feet while walking, police said.

Police said Matthews sometimes frequents the 300 block of West 118th Street, the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard and the 10300 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.