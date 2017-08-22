Adams Street Bridge closing over the river this week for work

The Adams Street Bridge will close over the Chicago River Wednesday and Thursday to complete work after the major rebuilding of the bridge that ended earlier this year.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and last until 3 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The closure will occur at the same times on Thursday.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Wacker and drivers should go south on Van Buren or north to Madison to continue west across the river, CDOT said. Once on the west side of the river, drivers should use Jefferson or Clinton to get back to westbound Adams.