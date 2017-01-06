Adams Street bridge in Loop will close for painting Monday

A street closure is scheduled Friday in the Loop while the Adams Street bridge over the Chicago River is repainted.

The bridge will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Detours will be set up for vehicles and bicycles, CDOT said. Traffic traveling west will be detoured to Wacker Drive, and drivers can go south to Van Buren or north to Madison to cross the river.

Once across the river, they can then take Jefferson or Clinton back to Adams.

Public transportation customers are advised to allow extra time for travel and check http://www.transitchicago.com/alerts for updates.