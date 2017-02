Amtrak cop charged with murder in on-duty shooting

An Amtrak police officer has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting a 25-year-old man while on-duty earlier this month.

LaRoyce Tankson, 31, turned himself into police late Thursday and is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday in connection with the shooting death of Chad Robertson, 25, near Union Station Feb. 8.

More details to come.