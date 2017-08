Armed robber makes off with cash in Oak Lawn

A person armed with a gun made off with cash in a robbery Tuesday night in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

The robbery happened about 10:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Southwest Highway, according to Oak Lawn police.

A person was approached by the robber — described as a thin, black male, about 5-foot-8 with short hair — who demanded money after showing a black handgun, police said. The robber used a bandana to cover his face.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (708) 422-8292.