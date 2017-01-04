At least 1 in custody in Facebook sex assault case

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson (pictured at a press conference on March 14, 2017) was leaving a West Side police station Monday when a girl's mother stopped him and showed him images of her daughter being attacked by five or six people, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

At least one person was taken into custody Saturday night in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was watched as it streamed live on Facebook last month.

Chicago Police announced the arrest of the first of several juvenile offenders in the assault, chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Additional information is expected to be made available at a press conference at 11 a.m. Sunday at Chicago Police Headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan Ave., police said

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was leaving a West Side police station March 20 when the girl’s mother stopped him and showed him images of her daughter being attacked by five or six people.

Johnson immediately walked with the woman into the 10th District police station in the Lawndale neighborhood and called his chief of detectives to gather a team of investigators to respond immediately, Guglielmi said. The department contacted Facebook to take down the video, which it did.

The girl disappeared the day before from the Lawndale neighborhood and initially was reported to police as a missing person.

The girl was located about 7:45 a.m. March 21 at 16th and Independence by 10th District officers, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition stabilized, and she was reunited with her family. She and her mother are working with detectives, Guglielmi said.

The girl and her family received threats and was taunted on social media after she was reunited with her family and news of her assault came out, police said.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email March 24 that, through the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, relocation services have been offered to the girl and her family. The girl, he said, “is in a ‘safe place.’”