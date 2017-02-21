Body found in Columbus Park pond was west suburban man

A body found Sunday afternoon in the Columbus Park pond in the West Side Austin neighborhood has been identified as a west suburban man.

At 2:42 p.m., the Chicago Police Marine Unit was searching the pond in the 500 block of South Central Avenue for a missing person when the man’s body was recovered, according to Chicago Police.

He was identified as 37-year-old Darius J. Dobbs of Broadview, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation.