3-year-old boy shot in head in Englewood

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the head Thursday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said.

The shooting, which appeared to be accidental, happened just before 5 p.m. inside a home in the 6200 block of South Aberdeen, according to Chicago Police and Fire Media Affairs.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The shooting comes just over a month after 2-year-old Lavontay White was killed in a shooting on Feb. 14 in North Lawndale.