Chicago up next as AG announces Baltimore consent decree

A day before the Justice Department is poised to announce its findings of constitutional violations by the Chicago Police Department, Attorney General Loretta Lynch appeared in Baltimore Thursday where police have committed to a sweeping overhaul of its practices under a court-enforceable agreement known as a consent decree.

Lynch spoke in Baltimore — and is expected to participate in the Chicago announcement Friday — in the waning days of her tenure and as President Barack Obama prepares to turn the White House over to President-elect Donald Trump. Lynch assured reporters in Baltimore that “this agreement will live on” despite the change in administration, and that any notion that all DOJ staffers are moving on after Trump’s inauguration is “so not the case.”

Still, it is highly unlikely that the Justice Department has reached agreement on a consent decree with the Chicago Police Department, as it did in Baltimore. Rather what is on the table is for Chicago and the feds to sign an “agreement in principle.” Such a pact, made with community input, would outline a path toward a consent decree that experts say could optimistically be filed in federal court this fall.

The Baltimore agreement was announced nearly two years after the DOJ began their probe of the police department in May 2015, after the death of Freddie Gray set off riots and looting in the city. The DOJ issued a scathing findings report in August, and it has spent six months negotiating the consent decree that was announced Thursday.

The Chicago investigation is wrapping up 12 months after DOJ officials announced the start of the probe in December 2015, and one week before Inauguration Day. The incoming Trump administration is expected to be friendlier to rank-and-file police officers, and there is concern his pick to replace Lynch, Jeff Sessions, will not follow through on any findings from the Chicago investigation.

Fraternal Order of Police President Dean Angelo said he would be surprised and extremely disappointed if Mayor Rahm Emanuel has decided to sign an agreement in principle with the Justice Department to negotiate anything before a “findings letter” summarizing the federal investigation is released.

“No one should agree to anything,” Angelo said of talks between the city and the feds. “At this stage, it’s a report on their findings and their study. It’s not a mandate. It’s nothing that anyone should be jumping to agree to unless they already have it. And if they already have it, how do they have it when no one else has it? Where is the transparency and professionalism related to that? I don’t get it at all.”

Emanuel aides refused to discuss the timing of the federal report, let alone what’s in it.

Although City Hall has been working closely with the Justice Department for months, mayoral advisers were sworn to secrecy.

Angelo pointed to the presidential transition as another reason City Hall should pump the brakes.

“One administration is moving out,” Angelo said. “Another administration is moving in. They have two different views on policing in urban America. To jump to any sort of an agreement or mandate at this early stage before anyone has eyes on it isn’t what we would expect from the city or the department. But we don’t always get what we expect.”

