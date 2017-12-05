CPD officer and possible suspect shot in West Garfield Park

A Chicago Police officer and another person were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The officer suffered a gunshot wound shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Maypole, according to Chicago Police. The officer was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Another person, whom police referred to as the “offender” in the incident, was also shot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in police custody, police said.

Their conditions were not disclosed.