3/4 of Latino panel quits over Hispanic schools taking worst cuts

Jose Rico of Latino Advisory Committee speaks to reporters outside Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Wednesday. | Andrea Salcedo/For the Sun-Times

About three-fourths of Chicago Public Schools’ Latino Advisory Committee — 14 out of the 18 members — resigned on Wednesday to protest how budget cuts have had a greater effect on schools in which a majority of students are Hispanic.

Within hours, CPS finance chief Ron DeNard was announcing that CPS has launched an appeals process to help schools badly hurt by budget freezes.

Jose Rico, chairman of the Latino committee, announced the resignations outside CPS headquarters before a meeting of the Chicago Board of Education.

“We are here this morning, members of the Latino Caucus and other members of the Latino Advisory Committee, to turn in our formal resignation as members of the Latino Advisory Committee,” Rico said. “Due to the disproportion of cuts of our recent budget action toward students, families and neighborhoods of Chicago Public Schools.”

Rico denounced how CEO Forrest Claypool and Mayor Rahm Emanuel forget about the achievements the Latino community and schools have brought to CPS when they talk about the success of CPS over the years. The Latino-focused advisory panel was created under former CPS chief Barbara Byrd-Bennett.

The resignations were prompted by a Chicago Sun-Times investigation revealing CPS has cut twice the rate of funds to Hispanic CPS schools when compared to schools where a majority of students are white. Schools where at least 51 percent of students are Hispanic had an average of 1.8 of their total budgets frozen, while schools with at least 51 percent white students had an average rate of 0.9 percent, the Chicago Sun-Times analysis revealed.

At the meeting, Claypool said CPS had been placed in a budget bind by Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“The governor backed us into a corner, and there was no good solution,” Claypool said, describing the choice to disproportionately impact poor schools serving Hispanic and black children more than those with a majority of white students. “Good teachers would have been lost across all neighborhood across the

city.”

Claypool added that the CPS board has a process for schools to appeal their budget freezes.

Former board member Jesse Ruiz spoke to the board to complain about the cuts.

“I was saddened that CPS lost the moral high ground,” Ruiz said, by filing a lawsuit alleging that the way Illinois funds its schools penalizes black and brown students — at the same time that CPS was about to impose budget cuts that disproportionately hurt those same children.

CPS, Ruiz said, never reached out to the advisory committee to discuss the budget cuts.

At the protest before the meeting, Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) called it a “slap in the face” to have the cuts hit Hispanic students harder.

Villegas highlighted the importance of the LAC, a group of community leaders created to provide CPS with feedback regarding issues affecting the Latino community.

“The LAC was formed over two years ago because there wasn’t enough Latino leadership at the board level and at the district level,” Villegas said. “When Jesse Ruiz left the board, the role of the [LAC] was to be able to provide feedback to the district leadership about Latino issues [and] provide recommendations on how to improve student achievement and retention of teachers and administrators, and to be able to work with the CPS.”

Following the resignation of more than half of the committee, Villegas said other community groups, such as the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council will have to step in to fill the gap.