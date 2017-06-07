Cullerton: ‘Win after win’ for Rauner in budget, if only he’d admit it

Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago (right), at a news conference with House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, last year. | Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register, distributed by the Associated Press

The state budget approved by Illinois lawmakers — and poised to take effect over Gov. Rauner’s vetoes — is a triumph of compromise, Senate President John Cullerton said Thursday.

Unfortunately, an unyielding Rauner can’t see it that way, Cullerton told a breakfast crowd at the City Club of Chicago.

“There are nearly $3 billion of cuts in spending in the plan,” said Cullerton, who got a standing ovation as he was introduced.

The budget “contains win after win for the Rauner administration if he only chose to recognize those wins.”

Instead, he said, Rauner already is in campaign mode, attacking House Speaker Michael Madigan even as Republican lawmakers were negotiating with Democrats.

Cullerton says two-and-a-half-years have been wasted, with countless victims along the way, as the state’s bills have gone unpaid and public universities have suffered.

“You can’t be the education governor and veto the budget,” Cullerton said. “We still have debts to pay and it’s all due to intentionally not passing the budget. … And I blame the governor for that.”

With the state’s credit rating hovering just above junk-bond status, “There will be an immediate (credit ratings) downgrade … with no backup,” Cullerton said, if Rauner’s veto isn’t overridden.

In a fast-paced Tuesday, Cullerton’s chamber passed spending and revenue bills — with just one Republican vote — and then quickly voted to override Rauner’s rapid veto of that package.

The Illinois House had passed the same budget package on Sunday — with 15 GOP votes — but did not override on Tuesday because not enough members were in Springfield.

An override vote is expected today when the House reconvenes at 1:30 p.m., and every Democrat will be needed.

“I hope there are no state representatives here,” Cullerton joked at the start of his speech.

Contributing: Stefano Esposito