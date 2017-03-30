Driver charged in fatal Logan Square crash facing lawsuit

The family of a man killed last year in a Logan Square neighborhood crash on the Northwest Side has filed a lawsuit against the driver who allegedly struck him and then drove away.

About 4 a.m. Nov. 3, 2016, 62-year-old Aliser Maldonado was driving east on Logan Boulevard when Demetrius Frayzier, 30, drove through a red light on Western Avenue and collided with him, Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Maldonado was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 4:29 a.m., authorities said. He lived in Logan Square.

Frayzier, who lives in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, kept driving and never called in the crash, police allege. He was charged with felony counts of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

Maldonado’s wife, Francisca Otero, filed the wrongful death suit Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court, according to court documents. She is seeking more than $50,000 from Frayzier and a person who owned the vehicle he was driving.

Frayzier was expected to appear in court again April 3 on the felony charges.