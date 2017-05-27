Elderly couple robbed in their Belmont Cragin home

An elderly couple was robbed early Saturday inside their Belmont Cragin home on the Northwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m., a robber climbed through the back window of the home in the 5100 block of West Wellington, according to Chicago Police.

He then approached one of the residents, an 84-year-old man, implied he had a weapon and demanded their things, police said.

The man and his 81-year-old wife handed over a checkbook, jewelry and wallet with $30 in cash before the robber ran away, police said. He was described as a white man standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2.

Just a night earlier, an 81-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were assaulted during a home invasion and robbery in the same neighborhood. One or more male attackers broke into a home in the 5400 block of West Henderson, attacking the elderly residents and stealing a purse before running away.

Police have not said if the two incidents were related. However, a community alert issued Friday warned residents about a series of recent burglary home invasions in the Belmont Cragin and Irving Park neighborhoods.