Emanuel in Washington for meetings on crime, infrastructure

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, shown at an earlier event in Washington D.C., is back in the capital for meetings on Monday about infrastructure, crime and other matters, though a mayoral aide would not say with whom Emanuel is meeting. | Getty Images

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is in Washington, D.C. Monday for meetings about crime, transportation and infrastructure projects after another bloody Chicago weekend that left two innocent girls — one 11, the other 12 — shot in the head.

Emanuel spokesman Matt McGrath refused to say whether the meetings would take place at the White House or involve President Donald Trump, his chief-of-staff Reince Priebus or other members of the new president’s senior staff.

He would say only that the mayor would hold a “series of meetings with agencies and senior administration officials about our ongoing partnerships with the federal government.”

“Among the topics he’ll be discussing are several priority projects that would invest in Chicago’s infrastructure and put people to work,” McGrath wrote in a text message to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Another top mayoral aide, who asked to remain anonymous, said crime would absolutely be on the agenda. A third Emanuel confidante described the meetings as “relationship building,” noting that there is “no relationship right now” between Emanuel and the Trump administration.

The Washington meetings follow yet another another violent Chicago weekend that saw Takiya Holmes, 11, and Kanari Gentry, 12, shot in the head. Both girls were innocent victims struck by stray bullets.

Trump has been beating up on Chicago on an almost daily basis for the unrelenting gang violence that has pushed the number of homicides and shootings to levels not seen since the 1990s.

He has threatened to “send in the FEDS” if Emanuel can’t find a way to stop the bloodshed. Almost every chance he gets, the president wonders aloud “What the hell is going on in Chicago?”

After a Becoming-a-Man mentoring session at Hyde Park Academy last month, Emanuel made it clear that his patience was wearing thin with Trump’s repeated attacks on Chicago crime.

The mayor noted then that, out of 77 Chicago neighborhoods, 37 saw a reduction in shootings and homicides last year. In the first month of this year, 57 neighborhoods saw a reduction from the violence experienced in January 2016, which was a reduction from the same period the year before that.

Obviously referring to Trump’s portrayal of Chicago as an out-of-control war zone, Emanuel said: “It’s not a description of this city. You guys know this. You’re the press. This is your home, too. Come on. … This is a great city. It’s a fabulous city. I’m going to go from here and talk about a half-a-billion investment Major League Soccer announced yesterday that is [the league’s] all-star game [coming to Chicago]. And Caterpillar is making a decision about the Chicago area.”

The mayor said on that day that he was well aware of “what the challenges are.” The Chicago Police Department divides the city into 22 districts, and half of the city’s homicides are in three of them. That’s why the city is putting “all of the technology and human resources into those areas to actually deal with the police side.”

“None of us are gonna rest until all parts of the city — every parent — feels that their kids can enjoy a childhood and have a normal childhood so they can realize their potential,” the mayor said.

Emanuel said there are “other things that have to happen” like mentoring, and that’s where he hopes the federal government steps in.

Emanuel renewed his pitch for federal help to hire more officers, expand police technology, rebuild impoverished neighborhoods and augment the city’s efforts to provide afterschool programs and mentoring for at-risk youth. He described the federal and state governments as being “AWOL” from those efforts in recent years.

Asked if he knew why Trump “is so fixated” on Chicago crime, the mayor said: “I don’t. He’s an investor in Chicago, so he obviously believes in it.”

“You can do what you’re doing in Englewood. But, if there isn’t a mentoring program, a summer job or an activity, it’s not gonna solve the problem. It can prevent bad things from having, but to solve the problem … is what B.A.M. and summer jobs and investments in summer jobs do,” the mayor said.

“And we’ve got to be honest, guys. The federal government — and our state government — has been AWOL in that mission.”

Told that Trump would like to visit Chicago, Emanuel said, “What I would really like is the federal resources.”

After joining Emanuel for the mentoring session, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein was even more outspoken in his criticism of Trump.

“Honestly, it seems like grandstanding to me personally,” Epstein said of Trump’s relentless attacks on Chicago.

“Federal resources are more important than words to create headlines for the President. There are a lot of specific requests that Chicago has made of the federal government. Starting by addressing those specifics in a constructive way would be really helpful.”

Pressed to assess the damage Trump’s attacks have done to Chicago’s image on the national and world stage, Epstein said: “I’m focused more — and I think the mayor is focused more — on progress and solutions than on any damage that might be done by some sort of political grandstanding. The mayor is focused on finding real-world solutions like B.A.M.”

Epstein then referred back to the tweeted threat Trump made last week to “send in the FEDS” to fix the problem if Chicago can’t.

“By feds, what did he mean? Did he mean military? Who knows what he meant? But the solutions are grass-roots, like this mentoring program. They’re economic and social and political. There are myriad ways to improve the situation. But maybe just sort of making headlines isn’t necessarily the right way.”