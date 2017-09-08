Family held at gunpoint during home invasion, robbery in Monee

Police are searching for three suspects who held a family a gunpoint and stole several items from their home early Monday in south suburban Monee.

The armed suspects entered through an open garage area about 1 a.m. and held the family at gunpoint while removing several items from the home near West Court Street and South Sunrise Drive, according to Monee police.

Monee police and the Will County sheriff’s office were not able to locate the suspects, despite a thorough search of the area, police said.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident, but will nonetheless have an increased presence in the area until the three suspects are located, police said.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to contact police at (708) 534-8308.