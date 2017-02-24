FBI offers $5,000 for information on missing Streator woman

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and other agencies are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a Chicago man suspected of being involved in the disappearance of a southwest suburban Streator woman earlier this month.

At 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, 24-year-old Kayla Stratton met 33-year-old Clarence Merritte to give him their 11-month old son, Paul Merritte, at 1904 E. First Street in Streator, according to LaSalle County Cpl. K. Pinney.

Afterwards, Merritte chased Stratton in a vehicle and drove her off the road into utility pole, according to Pinney. Merritte then grabbed her by the hair and forced her into his vehicle.

Stratton has been missing since the attack and is considered to be in extreme danger, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Merritte is armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information regarding Merritte or Stratton should contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department at (815) 433-2161, or the Chicago FBI at (312) 421-6700.