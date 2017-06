Firefighters respond to boat fire on Lake Michigan, no injuries

No injuries were reported when the Chicago Fire Department responded to a boat on fire Wednesday evening on Lake Michigan.

Emergency crews were sent about 5:20 p.m. to a report of a boat on fire about 550 feet out on the water from the south side of Navy Pier, Fire Media Affairs said.

The fire was put out, and none of the eight passengers were injured, the department said.