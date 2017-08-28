Former Illinois treasurer prevails in lawsuit tied to sex allegations

Illinois state treasurer Dan Rutherford speaks during a 2014 news conference in Schaumburg. Rutherford denied allegations that he sexually harassed a former high level state employee. | Brian O'Mahoney/For Sun-Times Media

A judge has ruled three former workers in the Illinois treasurer’s office didn’t prove their allegation in a lawsuit that they were fired after cooperating in a harassment investigation.

In issuing his ruling Monday, Cook County Circuit Judge James Snyder said Patrick Carlson, George Daglas and Ashvin Lad didn’t prove Republican Dan Rutherford fired them in retaliation for corroborating another employee’s claims of sexual harassment.

The office’s then-inspector general found the three shared their computer log-on information in order to sign in and out of the office timekeeping system for each other.

Edmund Michalowksi’s allegations he was sexually harassed during Rutherford’s 2014 primary campaign for governor destroyed the ex-treasurer’s hopes.

Michalowski’s lawsuit against Rutherford is pending in federal court.

After Monday’s ruling, the 62-year-old Rutherford of Chenoa called the episode “not a proud moment.”

Plaintiff’s attorney Dana Kurtz vowed to appeal the judge’s decision.