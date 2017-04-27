Foxx drafts bill to give fatal police shootings a second review

SPRINGFIELD — In an effort to add another layer of accountability to the handling of fatal shootings by police officers, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx on Thursday announced her office has drafted legislation to allow the state’s appellate prosecutor’s office to do a second review of cases.

Foxx’s criticism of the Laquan McDonald shooting investigation helped fuel her campaign to victory. And she has vowed to make changes in the way police-involved shootings are investigated and prosecuted — noting it took prosecutors 13 months to charge Officer Jason Van Dyke in McDonald’s killing.

Under the measure, the existing Special Prosecutor Act would be changed to allow Cook County to designate the Office of the State Appellate Prosecutor as special prosecutor in officer-involved death cases. The statewide office has a unit dedicated to investigating complex cases including officer-involved shootings. Current language in the law prohibits Cook County from being able to utilize the office — based on the size of its population.

If the state’s attorney’s office decides not to charge an officer criminally, the State Appellate Prosecutor would be tasked with reviewing that investigation and making its own recommendation about whether charges were appropriate, the state’s attorney’s office said.

If the special prosecutor reached a different conclusion than the state’s attorney’s office, that finding would also be made public and the state’s attorney’s office would recuse herself from the prosecution of any charge in the case.

Since taking office in December, Foxx’s office has filed first-degree murder charges against two police officers in shooting cases — while also declining to pursue charges against the Chicago Police officer who shot and killed Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones. Her office at the time released a memo detailing the basis for that decision.

That decision came more than a year after Officer Robert Rialmo opened fire on 19-year-old LeGrier, whom the office said charged down the staircase of a Garfield Park duplex and swung a baseball bat at him. Rialmo fired eight shots, according to the state’s attorney’s report on the investigation, striking LeGrier and Jones — who was standing behind the teen.

Prosecutors said there was no basis for a criminal charge, because they could not prove that the officer was not acting in self-defense. The decision outraged Jones’ and LeGrier’s families, who have sued Rialmo and the city in civil court.

Under Foxx’s proposed law change, that case would have been automatically forwarded to the state appellate prosecutor for a second look.

“These cases are not easy. While I believe wholeheartedly that my administration’s handling of fatal officer-involved shooting cases has demonstrated our ability to act promptly and fairly, I also recognize how important it is to rebuild trust and put structures in place that help ensure the integrity of the process,” Foxx said in a statement about the new measure. “Providing for an independent review by a special prosecutor will help reassure the public that these decisions are being weighed carefully based on the evidence and without any political considerations.”

The bill will be carried in the Illinois House by Rep. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, and in the Senate by Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago. The Senate is expected to discuss the measure in committee next week.