Garages burglarized in Garfield Ridge

Police are looking for two burglars who broke into seven garages last month in the Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

Each time, two people broke into a garage through a side or overhead door and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened about:

8 p.m. on July 12 in the 5200 Block of South Menard Avenue;

12:30 a.m. on July 14 in the 5100 Block of South Austin Avenue;

8 a.m. on July 18 in the 5200 Block of South Austin Avenue;

Noon on July 19 in the 5400 Block of South Mulligan Avenue;

6:45 a.m. in the 5200 Block of South Natchez Avenue;

6 p.m. in the 5100 Block of South Austin Avenue; and

3:45 a.m. in the 5200 Block of South Rutherford Avenue.

The two suspects were described as males. There was no other description available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.