Gas leak closes road in northwest Indiana

A gas leak prompted the closure of a busy road Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

A third-party contractor hit a distribution line near Kennedy Avenue in Highland, according to a statement from a NIPSCO spokeswoman. Crews are at the scene making repairs.

No customers will lose natural gas service, according to the statement.

Kennedy Avenue was closed between 45th and Main streets due to the gas leak as of 10 a.m., according to the Highland Police Department.

The road was expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon. Detours and signs are in place to reroute traffic.