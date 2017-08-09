A person was shot on a Green Line train Friday on the Near West Side, halting Green and Pink line trains during the evening commute.
The male was shot in his chest about 7:20 p.m. on a train at the Ashland Station, 1601 W. Lake St., according to unconfirmed scanner reports. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Green Line trains headed toward 63rd Street and Loop-bound Pink Line trains were standing at Ashland and Lake due to police activity, according to the CTA. Pink Line trains were operating only between 54th Street and Polk. Pink line riders were told to connect with the Blue Line at Racine.
Additional information was not immediately available.