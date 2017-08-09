Reports: Person shot on Green Line on Near West Side, trains stopped

Green and Pink Line CTA trains bound for the Loop were halted at Ashland Friday night after a man was shot on a Green Line train. | Sun-Times photo

A person was shot on a Green Line train Friday on the Near West Side, halting Green and Pink line trains during the evening commute.

The male was shot in his chest about 7:20 p.m. on a train at the Ashland Station, 1601 W. Lake St., according to unconfirmed scanner reports. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Green Line trains headed toward 63rd Street and Loop-bound Pink Line trains were standing at Ashland and Lake due to police activity, according to the CTA. Pink Line trains were operating only between 54th Street and Polk. Pink line riders were told to connect with the Blue Line at Racine.

Pink Line trains operating 54th to Polk only, then connect w/Blue Line at Racine, due to police activity at Ashland/Lake. — cta (@cta) September 9, 2017

63rd-bound Green and Loop-bound Pink Line trains are standing at Ashland/Lake due to police activity; crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) September 9, 2017

Additional information was not immediately available.