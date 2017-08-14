Home burglaries reported in Edgewater

Police are warning North Side residents of four recent home burglaries in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Someone broke into homes through a door or window and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred:

• between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 1100 block of West Balmoral;

• between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Aug. 6–8 in the 1000 block of West Foster;

• between 11:30 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of North Winthrop; and

• between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of North Broadway.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.