Police are warning North Side residents of four recent home burglaries in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Someone broke into homes through a door or window and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries occurred:
• between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 1100 block of West Balmoral;
• between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Aug. 6–8 in the 1000 block of West Foster;
• between 11:30 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of North Winthrop; and
• between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of North Broadway.
Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.