Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White running for re-election

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made told a breakfast gathering of Democrats in Springfield that he will seek another term in office. | Tina Sfondeles/Sun-Times

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, one of the state’s longest-serving politicians, on Thursday announced plans to run for re-election next year.

“I came to this decision after receiving numerous requests from people around the state, including traffic safety advocates, the organ tissue donor community and concerned citizens,” White said in a statement. “In addition, my passion for serving as Illinois Secretary of State is as strong as ever.”

White, who was first elected to the office in 1998, said, “I have more I want to do,” while also touting “our key achievements that made roads safer, improved customer service and restored integrity to an office once beset by corruption.”

The Illinois Republican Party accused White of breaking a promise to voters.

“For a second time, Jesse White is breaking his pledge to voters not to run for re-election,” said Illinois Republican spokesman Steven Yaffe in a statement. “It’s no surprise, coming from a career politician and (House Speaker Michael) Madigan patronage chief who consistently breaks his word.”