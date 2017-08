Lake County coroner seeks relatives of man who died in Gary

The Lake County coroner’s office is looking to identify the family of a man who died last month in northwest Indiana.

Coroner Merrilee Frey is asking for the public’s help locating relatives of Lawrence McDaniel, who died July 29.

McDaniel frequented the Gary area and was described as a black male, the coroner’s office said. Anyone with information should call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.