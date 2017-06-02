Large meteor lights up the Midwest last night

A meteor was caught on video in Lisle on Feb. 6.

A police car dash cam video captured a meteor streaking through the sky in Lisle earlier this morning.

The National Weather Service in Chicago tweeted a video of the meteor, which appeared to be a bright flash of green and blue light.

The National Weather Service in Chicago tweeted a video of the meteor from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam, shared by Lisle PD.

Prior to the video’s release, the weather service tweeted that it had received numerous reports about a meteor across the Midwest and asked its followers if anyone had videos or pictures of it. Multiple people tweeted the weather service back and said there were meteor spottings in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

A Morton Grove police dash cam also caught a glimpse of the breathtaking meteor, which the weather service shared on Twitter.